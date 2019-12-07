Professional Saudi take on confident Bahrain

Doha, Dec 7 – Powerhouse Saudi Arabia will meet a energetic Bahrain in the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup final at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Qatari capital of Doha on Sunday. The match will kick off at 8 pm (Oman time).

Saudi Arabia will target their fourth title as they had won the trophy in 1994, 2002 and 2003 while all the fans in Bahrain are looking for their historic first title as the very idea of Gulf Cup originated from Bahrain in 1970.

Saudi had beaten Bahrain 3-1 when they met in the Group B match but things have changed after that.

Both coaches have set their plans and opted the starting list for the match. Coach Herve Renard battalion featured young players with average of 25 years including the scorer against Qatar Abdullah al Hamdan, Firas al Burikan and Hasan al Tambakti. The squad also has some experienced faces including Nawaf al Abid, Salman al Faraj and Yasser al Dawsari.

Bahrain, who recently won the West Asian Championship, comprised some top players including Thiago Augusto, Mohammed Marhoon, Abdullah al Hazza and Sayed Moahmed Jaafar.

The three-time champions booked their spot in the final as they outplayed the hosts Qatar in the semifinal through Abdullah al Hamdan’s goal after they topped Group B by six points to advance into the semifinals. Saudi Arabia started badly as they suffered a shock 3-1 loss against Kuwait. The ‘green brigade’ then bounced back to register two consecutive victories against Bahrain and Oman respectively. On the other hand, Bahrain began the campaign with a goalless draw against defending champions Oman and suffered a 2-0 defeat against Saudi. Then they edged Kuwait 4-2 to storm into semis and beat Iraq in penalty shoot-out 5-3 after a 2-2 draw in the regulation and extra-time.

SOUSA CONFIDENT

Helio Sousa, head coach of Bahrain, was confident about a strong show against Saudi Arabia. “So far, we are going as per our methodology in the right path and happy to be in the final which we deserved. The team is focused and ready to meet the Saudi team again,” he added.

Commenting on a query of the starting list for Bahrain team after some changes in the previous matches, he said: ‘‘We are here with 23 players. Eleven players will start the match while the others will be supporting them. We will give our best to keep strong in the game. The target is to prepare a team for future and give equal opportunities for all players,” the 51-year-old said.

The Portuguese coach said they enjoy the ‘positive pressure’ and everyone are happy in Bahrain for reaching the final. “Pressure is not more than to what we have in the training. We want from our players to be better in tomorrow’s game. The methodology is building up our players with much more better condition and the focus is not on physical side but also the mentali readiness of players on how to play in such scenarios,” the coach concluded.

Bahrain’s Mahdi Humaidan told reporters that the players will approach the final like any other match without pressure. “All the 23 players are ready for the game and we will deliver our best to win the match,” he added.

Renard upbeat

Herve Renard, Saudi head coach, said that the team came to this tournament to win the title. “Our target is clear to clinch the trophy. “We are very pleased to advance to the final. The team has prepared well,” he added.

Commenting on Saudi’s defensive style against Qatar in the semifinal, coach Renard responded, ‘‘the team played in attacking style against Bahrain and Oman and topped the group. In Qatar match, the match situation was different and you have to implement such a strategy which fit with the game especially when you miss some of your top forwards,” the French coach said.

The Frenchman said the Saudi team wants to end the trophy-less run as they have not won the tournament after 2003.

“All the players are motivated for this challenge and Saudi is a top team with players from Al Hilal club who have won the AFC Champions League and that will give more encouragement and raise the players’ spirit,” he concluded.

Saudi’s Salman al Faraj congratulated Bahrain for reaching the final. Salman nurses an injury and said he was not sure of playing in the final. “A final decision on my participation in the final is not taken. Our players are in good shape and we are poised to win the title,” he added.