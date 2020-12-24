Private tuitions flourish during pandemic

Home tuitions are flourishing online during the COVID-19 pandemic violating the directives of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Labour that banned private, commercial academic classes.

This poses multifarious challenge to the educational institutions that operate under the guidelines of the Ministry of Education (MoE) and to the education system, according to experts.

Tuition classes which cost between RO 35 to 40 average per month are currently up for grab online depending upon the convenience of the students, a teacher who gives paid coaching online to at least 45 students said.

“I give classes either online or home tuition or hybrid depending upon the convenience of the students and parents,” the teacher of an expatriate school told a parent who guised to be a ‘taker’.

Many teachers from various schools are found to be offering private home tuitions, despite orders from the school authorities against the same. When contacted, school managements have assured some of the ‘victims’ that necessary disciplinary action shall be initiated against teachers found guilty, representative of an institution said.

“All principals are requested to ensure that teachers of their respective schools, right from kindergarten to class XII are not engaged in giving private tuition and private teaching activities with immediate effect,” an earlier circular from the Indian Schools Board of Directors said.

Additionally, large scale home tuitions are detrimental to the children in several ways, according to an educationist.

“Firstly, they are illegal prima facie because they challenge the very existence of the educational institutions that offer focused lessons and are registered with the Ministry of Education. This is in effect, sending a negative message to the young minds,” he said.

Secondly, these classes often misguide children as they are conducted by less-qualified homemakers masquerading as teachers

“Apart from being a violation of government directive, another crucial aspect is that most of these home-based ‘teachers’ are not trained to prepare children for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET, which is the ultimate long-term purpose of education, especially when children opt for the science and math stream,” head of an institution adds.

Related