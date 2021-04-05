Private, public sectors told to reduce workplace attendance

Muscat: To protect community members from the Covid-19 epidemic and prevent its spread at workplaces, the Supreme Committee has urged private sector companies to implement plans for remote working and reduce the number of employees who are required to come to the office.

It also called for reducing the number of employees who are required to attend the offices of various government apparatus.

Last week, SC decided to downsize by 50% the number of employees who attend the workplace in units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities. Employees who do not attend at the workplace have to perform their tasks online from April 4.