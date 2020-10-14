Printed PCR results available at Muscat Airport

Muscat: The printed copy of the PCR test certificate is now available at Muscat Airport drive-through after a few-day suspension due to technical issues, said Oman Airports.

The service can be accessed from the drive-through PCR testing facility for RO5 from the parking area (P5) of Muscat International Airport.

“Our team has been working in the last few days on developing a new method to facilitate the process of obtaining the PCR test report and certificate in response to the feedback received on the previous process,” the statement said.

There were strong reactions on the social media after the Oman Airports stopped issuing the printed PCR results.