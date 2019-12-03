Prince William visits Musandam Naval Base

Muscat: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visited the Musandam Naval Base in the Governorate of Musandam, on Tuesday as part of his three-day visit to the Sultanate.

Upon arrival at the naval base, Prince William was received by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), a number of senior officers, the UK ambassador to the Sultanate and the defence attaché of the UK embassy.

The RNO commander welcomed Prince William wishing him a nice visit. The prince was briefed about the national duties undertaken by the Musandam Naval Base and its leading role in monitoring and coordinating the transit of ships and oil tankers and guiding them through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The Duke of Cambridge also visited the RNO vessel Al Rasikh. He was briefed on the roles and the coordinative support of the RNO fleet along with the regional navies particularly those roles pertaining to the joint coordination in securing international navigation lines as well as the humanitarian roles contributed by the RNO vessels in the region such as the navigational and technical support and search and rescue operations. — ONA

