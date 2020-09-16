Prevalence of Covid-19 disease in Oman is 6%: Sero survey

Muscat: The results of the first phase of the National Serological were was released by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

The results of the first cycle of the national serosurvey were consistent with the desired objectives, as the results showed that the overall prevalence of the disease at a national level was 6% with 3.9% in Omanis and 8.7% for non-Omanis.

Based on these results, the study at this stage indicates that the number of infections in Oman is estimated at 276,685 (among those who have symptoms and those who

did not show symptoms).

Muscat and Al-Wusta governorates had the highest prevalence of the disease at 9.2 percent rate each; whereas the results of the rest of the governorates were as follows:

Al-Buraymi governorate (7.3 percent ), North Batinah (5.7 percent ). South Batinah (5.6 percent ), North Sharqiyah (3.6 percent ) Al-Dakhliyah (3.2 percent ), Dhofar governorate (2.6%), South Sharqiyah (2.3%), Al Dhaihrah (1.9 percent ), and Musandam governorate (0.9 percent ).

Despite the importance of the information obtained from the samples of the first cycle, it should be noted that the continuation of the survey and the results that will be produced in the next stages is the most important, and the participation in the survey process by both the nationals and non-nationals should continue, the report said.

It is worth mentioning that the final results of the survey will benefit the individuals and society and that the participation of individuals plays a crucial role in conducting and completing the survey as planned, and this can only be achieved by the concerted efforts of everyone and the activation of individual and community responsibility in serving our country, it added.

The community response in Oman reflected in the commitment of individuals and institutions to the preventive measures taken to reduce the prevalence of Covid-19 has had a profound impact on reducing the effects of the pandemic.

It has been clearly shown in the decrease in the number of cases and outbreaks recorded and the accompanying decrease in morbidity and hospitalization, particularly in admissions to intensive care units, as well as mortality.

Since its launch in July 2020, the National National Serological Survey has become one of the main pillars supporting the national strategy to respond to the Covid-19- pandemic through the survey’s objectives of assessing the prevalence of infection by age groups, monitoring of laboratory-diagnosed cases, assessing the level of infection in various governorates in Oman as well as the proportion of infections in those who have not shown symptoms, and assessing the effects of the closure of the governorates on the epidemic.