President of Germany receives the Sultanate’s ambassador’s credentials

Muscat: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany received at the Presidential Palace in Berlin on Monday credentials of Yousef Said al Amri as the Sultanate’s extraordinary, plenipotentiary ambassador to Germany.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and wishes of permanent progress and prosperity to the German people. He also affirmed the keenness of the Government of His Majesty to enhance the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries towards broader avenues of cooperation in all spheres to serve the joint interests of the two countries.

On his turn, the German President asked the ambassador to convey his sincere greetings to His Majesty the Sultan, wishing the Omani people further progress, welfare and prosperity. He also welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his mission, and the bilateral relations between the two countries development and growth. –ONA