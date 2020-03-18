Pregnant women must take extra caution

MUSCAT, MARCH 18 – Pregnant women should exercise extra caution as the impact on them from the novel coronavirus is little known. Health experts also advise that women who have given birth recently should also take care of themselves and the babies and practice social distancing as much as possible. “Pregnant women are just as likely as the general public to develop symptoms if infected with the new coronavirus. As the immune system of pregnant women is weaker than others, it is important for them to take extra precautions,” advises Dr Priyanka Ashish Dhemre, specialist, obstetrics and gynecology.

According to her, it is very important for the family members to also take that extra care and follow all the rules to protect the expectant mother from contracting this virus. Dr Priyanka urges pregnant women to stay calm, continue with their yoga and exercise and should also opt working from home during this phase, irrespective of the trimester they are in, she advises.

Currently, clinical characteristics and vertical transmission potential of COVID-19 pneumonia in pregnant women is unknown.

“If a pregnant woman is showing symptoms of this virus, and she has a pre-existing chronic condition such as diabetes, asthma or high blood pressure, then attention to those women becomes priority. They should contact their consulting doctors and hospital immediately. If they have any other underlying conditions, then that would make their immune system more susceptible to not being able to fight and that can lead to other complications from coronavirus,” she advises.

Mothers who have just delivered their babies should also exercise caution.

“Women who have just given birth in the last few weeks could also have baby blues and post-partum depression, and all of those feelings are very valid. It’s really important to seek help if you’re feeling that way and you’re practicing this social distancing, especially in this time of need,” she says.

Baby usually gets put on the mother’s chest and near the face, and that’s really where the transmission could happen.

“So right now, it’s the contact that we need to take precaution with after birth, or during breastfeeding. If you’re breastfeeding an infant, then they also ensure that you wash your hands before feeding and limit direct respiratory drops on to the baby. If you’re pumping breast milk, then make sure all your equipment is absolutely clean and sterile,” Dr Priyanka adds.

According to US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there does not appear to be any increased risk of miscarriage or other complications such as fetal malformations for pregnant women who are infected with COVID-19. However, precaution during this phase is of paramount importance.

Furthermore, another report stated that a study of nine pregnant women infected with COVID-19 in Wuhan delivered their babies and were not affected by the virus.

The virus was not present in amniotic fluid, the babies’ throats, or in breast milk. The risk of passing the infection to the fetus appears to be very low and there is no evidence of any fetal malformations or effects due to maternal infection with COVID-19.

