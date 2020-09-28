Precautions during sports activities discussed

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth on Monday held a meeting chaired by Rashad bin Ahmed al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Sports and Youth, with the chairman of the Omani Olympic Committee (OOC) and heads of sports federations. This meeting comes within the framework of the ministry’s endeavour to follow up on the programmes and plans that the Olympic Committee and sports federations are implementing in the next stage and to activate joint cooperation frameworks with them in a manner that serves the sports and youth sectors.

The attendees discussed the importance of applying precautionary and preventive measures that have been taken by the Sultanate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially with the resumption of different kinds of sports and youth activities. The meeting discussed the reports received from the committee tasked with studying and following up plans of the Olympic Committee, federations and sports committees, which included many topics of interest to the sports sector in the Sultanate. — ONA

Related