PPP projects to hit RO 2.5 billion

MUSCAT: The government aims to reach the value of projects related to partnership programmes to around RO 2.5 billion at the end of the Ninth Five-Year Plan, in addition to that the Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership is currently studying more than 20 other initiatives for partnership projects in preparation for submission to the private sector in the near future.

This was stated by Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, during the Oman Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Forum, which began on Monday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The two-day forum is organised by the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning, and aims to exchange knowledge and experiences in the concept and principles of partnership in general and review some development projects available for investment and implementation in this field.

The forum is a practical reflection of directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to support and enhance the role of the private sector in development efforts as a key partner in economic development process.

Talal bin Sulaiman al Rahbi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning, said that the forum has an active and wide participation of government institutions, financial institutions, investment funds and private sector institutions. He added that it reviews best practices in the field of partnership and examples of some investment projects between the two sectors.

