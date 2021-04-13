Ports to secure foodstuff supply chains, connect to trade routes

MUSCAT: Marafi Asyad Group has reaffirmed that medium-sized ports will engage with different regional trade routes to enhance direct import aimed to meet local market needs for goods and livestock during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Abri, CEO of Marafi Asyad, said that the strategy of the company targets generating economic revenue to the ports, enhancing their operational and strategic roles and converting them from mere points for passage of goods into integrated economic facilities that actively contribute to enriching economic growth and providing opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Al Abri told Oman News Agency (ONA) that the ports of Sultan Qaboos, Al Suwaiq and Khasab are bracing for the reception of commercial vessels from different regional markets. This offers administrative incentives to ensure safe docking and departure of vessels. He thanked the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for their contribution towards the opening up of ports.

The commercial team of Marafi Asyad carried out a number of promotional and marketing campaigns to woo direct trips from GCC, Indian, Pakistani and Iranian ports.

Al Abri described Marafi Asyad’s achievements made by medium ports in 2020 as record achievements despite the circumstances posed by the pandemic. Oman’s ports have the advantage of strategic location in regional and international trade routes, which enhances the Sultanate’s logistical position as a point of communication with Indian, Asian and GCC markets, Al Abri said. — ONA