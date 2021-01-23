Port of Salalah concludes 2020 with record container volumes

MUSCAT, JAN 23 – Despite the challenging situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Port of Salalah finished 2020 with a record-breaking container volume of 4.34 million TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent units) and thereby laying a solid foundation for undisrupted operations also in 2021.

Year 2020 had an unprecedented global impact on supply chain efficiencies with all players facing existential challenges which required fast, flexible, proactive and a very collaborative approach with all stakeholders for survival.

The spectacular results accomplished by the port, in a rather difficult environment, have been attributed to the commitment and dedication displayed by the staff at every level across the organisation and a strong commitment of its customers and business partners.

In a statement, Port of Salalah also highlighted the collaboration and remarkable efforts of various government agencies like ROP, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and ASYAD to name a few.

“Above all, the decisive and visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the various ministries and councils have been instrumental in ensuring that the impact of COVID-19 is mitigated significantly in Oman which has also allowed our staff to function effectively through the crises,” it noted.

Mark Hardiman, CEO of Port of Salalah, stated: “While year 2020 has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging years the world has witnessed, it was a privilege to lead a team that went above and beyond to ensure that our customers’ supply chain were functional and operational during these uncertain times and also mitigated any adverse impact to the local economy to the maximum extent possible.

“The team also ensured that vital supplies moved in and out of the country swiftly and seamlessly.”

“This is an impressive accomplishment considering the team has also achieved a new record in productivity on top of the record volume,” added Scott Selman, Port of Salalah Chief Operating Officer.

According to Scott, these milestones were possible thanks to the Way of Working (WoW) standards adopted by the Port of Salalah together with other facilities operated by APM Terminals. The adoption and implementation of WoW and LEAN methodology has improved performance and increased efficiency.

