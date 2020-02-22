Port of Duqm receives huge consignment of project cargo

MUSCAT, FEB 22 – Port of Duqm received its largest consignment of project cargo to date — comprising 11 packages of equipment and machines destined for the multi-billion dollar Duqm Refinery project. The cargo arrived on board MV Lone, which came from India. The shipments ranged in weight from 450 to 1,130 tonnes and came in all dimensions. These were suitably discharged and stored at the commercial terminal until they were ready to be shifted to the site of the refinery project within the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. The smooth discharge of the shipment was a further affirmation of Duqm’s appeal as the port of choice for the handling of all kinds of project cargo for onward delivery to project sites in the SEZ or onward to Oil & Gas fields in the hinterland of Oman.

Related