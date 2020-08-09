Port of Duqm is 100% ready for commercial operations

The 21st issue of Duqm Economist Magazine was released on Sunday in Yahya bin Said al Jabri, Chairman, affirmed that the Port of Duqm is the largest infrastructure project at the economic zone.

“We pride ourselves on completing the work in the Port, standing as an economic, commercial and industrial gateway from which the Sultanate overlooks other international ports in Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia and America” Al Jabri noted.

Al Jabri said, “Developing the Port of Duqm was not an easy matter, but the support accorded to the project from the Government of His Majesty the Sultan could help us overcome many challenges. As the Port of Duqm is no more a dream but a reality, it has significantly contributed in developing the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, though it has not yet commenced its fully integrated commercial operations. However, many goods and equipment are being imported to and exported from the Zone through the Port”.

“Having such a large port would definitely serves a number of economic objectives in the Sultanate. The geographical location of the Duqm Port on the international shipping lines, overlooking an open sea and close to the Asian and African markets attract local and international companies to use the Port and also benefit from the services provided by SEZAD for investors” explained Al Jabri.

He also affirmed that, “SEZAD always strives to update its legislations to keep pace with the needs and aspirations of the local and international companies keen to invest in Duqm. Furthermore, SEZAD is constantly working to provide new services that lead to accelerate the settlement of projects in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and achieving the goals of SEZAD to position the Zone as one of the most promising investment destinations in the Sultanate”.

Duqm Economist Magazine published many figures and statistics, which indicate the significance of the Port since the early phases of development. It also highlighted the most prominent already completed projects such as the commercial berth. In this regard, Dr. Ismail bin Ahmed Al Balushi, CEO of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm, commented: “The Port of Duqm is 100% ready for commercial operations, indicating that Duqm Port Company undertakes its operations through two mobile cranes, but SEZAD is reviewing bids for the tender of automatic cranes for containers to be fixed on the commercial berth”.

“The tender floated by SEZAD to international companies includes designing, manufacturing, supplying, installing, testing, and operating container cranes and rubber wheel cranes. We are keen to provide modern and high-speed cranes for handling container shipping,” added SEZAD’s CEO.

Dr. Ismail Al Balushi announced that all infrastructure projects related to the operations of Duqm Port would be completed by the end of this year. “SEZAD has handed over the commercial berth to the Port of Duqm Company to undertake its operations on the entire berth of 2.2 km, while this year we have completed the oil berth. However, the government berth was handed over to the government bodies concerned with the security and safety operations of the Port and SEZD in 2019. Some of those government entities had already started working from their buildings on the berth,” stated Al Balushi.

In addition, Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Duqm Port, pointed out that the Port is planning to become a major transshipment hub for containerised, dry bulk, liquid bulk and automotive cargoes as well as promoting its position towards feeder operators and main liners accordingly. He also affirmed that the plan includes marking the Port to become a transit port connecting the East with the West.

This special issue of the Magazine presented a number of other interviews, reports and features shedding light on the different components of the 170-km square Port of Duqm, including Oman Drydock, which recorded commendable achievements. In view of that, Haitham bin Nasser Al Taie, Chief Operating Officer of Oman Drydock Company, commented that the Company is moving forward at an accelerated pace towards strengthening its global position as an international ship repair company. More than 35 countries have utilised the services of Oman Drydock, which received 900 ships of different sizes and types as of end of the first half of this year.

Another interview was conducted with Captain Abdulsalam Al Rawas, Commander of the Central Navy Region at the Royal Navy of Oman in Duqm, who stressed that maintaining security and safety of maritime navigation is a top priority of the Royal Navy Unit in Duqm, which operates from the government berth in the Port of Duqm.

Al Rawas indicated that the berth allows the fleet ships of the Royal Navy of Oman to be always standby at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm while flexibly and efficiently conducting regular patrols. In this context, I would like to commend the existing cooperation with the Coast Guard of the Royal Oman Police in search and rescue, assisting boats, ships, tankers and ferries that use the Omani seas,” commented Al Rawas.

Moreover, the Magazine featured the third package of Duqm Refinery, which is related to developing external facilities including the construction of a liquid and bulk material export terminal on the oil berth, placing of 80.7 km crude oil pipeline from Ras Markaz to Duqm Refinery and construction of the Refinery’s crude oil storage facilities in Ras Markaz. This package of Duqm Refinery stands at 68.6% completion.

Likewise, the Magazine touched on the completion of the service corridor between Duqm Refinery and liquid and bulk materials berth. The aim of this corridor is to export petroleum derivatives produced by Duqm Refinery to the storage units on the liquid and bulk materials berth at the Port of Duqm.

the magazine link in English:

https://www.duqm.gov.om/upload/publications/sezad-quarterly-magazine-issue-21.pdf

the magazine link in Arabic:

https://www.duqm.gov.om/upload/publications/alaadd-alhady-oalaashron-mn-almjl-alfsly.pdf