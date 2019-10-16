Police custody of Jolly and aides extended till Friday

KOZHIKODE: A court here on Wednesday extended the police custody of family serial killer Jolly Thomas and her two accomplices. The custody was extended till Friday 4 pm.

The police had demanded custody for three days as they wanted the accused to be taken to Kovai for investigation, but with the counsels of the three accused vehemently opposing this, the court granted the police only two days custody.

The court also posted the bail plea of the three accused to Saturday.

The Thamarassery CJM Court also asked the accused if they had any issues being in police custody and all of them said no.

They have been in police custody for the past week during which Jolly confessed to all the six deaths between 2002 and 2016 in her family.

But at present they are facing the probe in just one case — the murder of her husband Roy Thomas.

On Wednesday, the police probe team registered five cases against the three accused for the murders that took place in Jolly’s family.

The first to die an unnatural death in 2002 was Jolly’s mother-in-law Annamma, a retired teacher. She was followed by Jolly’s father-in-law, Tom Thomas, in 2008. In 2011, their son and Jolly’s husband, Roy Thomas, died. It was followed by the death of Roy’s maternal uncle, Mathew, in 2014. The two-year-old child of Sily (Shaju’s first wife) died the following year, while Sily passed away in 2016.

The police probe team is divided into six separate units besides a technical team comprising of forensic, legal and police experts.

Jolly’s second husband Shaju and his father Zachariah were questioned for the second time in three days on Wednesday. While Shaju was called in by the probe team, a team of probe officials reached at the residence of Zachariah to question him.

The police will now extend their probe to Kovai, from where the cyanide that was used by Jolly to eliminate her adversaries, was procured by Preju Kumar.

On Wednesday, the wife of Kumar sought the permission of the court to allow her to speak to her husband for 10 minutes and it was granted.

Incidentally, M S Mathew, the third person in custody, had earlier confessed that it was he who procured cyanide for Jolly from Kumar and paid Rs 5000 and two bottles of liquor to him.

A woman revenue official, Jayashree, who helped Jolly in her real estate dealings, was also questioned by her superior officers, for the third time on Wednesday. — IANS

