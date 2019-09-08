PM names minister’s successor

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed lawmaker Therese Coffey (pictured) as secretary of state for work and pensions, a spokeswoman said on Sunday, just hours after Amber Rudd stunned Westminster by resigning from the position and condemning Johnson’s Brexit strategy. Coffey, appointed environment minister and a lawmaker for the constituency Suffolk Coastal in eastern England, backed Remain during the EU referendum in 2016. Among the Tory rebels that were kicked out of the faction this week are such prominent members as former chancellor of the exchequer Ken Clarke and the grandson of war premier Winston Churchill, Nicholas Soames. On Thursday, the prime minister’s brother, Jo Johnson, resigned his office as secretary of state and his mandate as a member of parliament for the Tories. — DPA

