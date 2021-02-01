Plan to use volunteers to curb violations

A plan is on cards to use volunteers at commercial centres and other public places to ensure that people are following precautionary measures.

According to Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Supreme Committee that deals with the developments arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“The ministry has submitted a proposal to the committee to activate scouts and guides in commercial centres and public places to monitor violations”, said the minister while speaking at the press conference on Monday.

While ruling out any move to close commercial activities, the minister said, “all businesses that are allowed to operate will remain open unless another decision is issued about them”.

While warning against laxity in complying with precautionary measures, Minister of Health Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, said the Supreme Committee intends to publish names of shops that violate the decisions.

The Sultanate has already proved its ability to overcome the crisis. We have been able to ensure the supplies, meet the essential needs of both citizens and residents, Qais said.

The movement of freight and import continues uninterrupted at the ports and airports.

According to the minister, the reopening of most commercial activities was allowed when the situation was found to be returning to normal.

“Now the situation is again different”, he said while appealing to everyone to adhere to the precautionary measures and not to crowd in commercial stores that have promotional offers or discount sales.

