Pizza with bresaola and gorgonzola

Ingredients

For the pizza dough:

500g flour

300g water

10g dry yeast

40g extra virgin olive oil

20g fine salt

For the topping:

120g fresh tomato sauce

100g fresh mozzarella

20g fresh rucola

30g bresaola

30g gorgonzola cheese

METHOD

In a kitchen mixer with the hook attachment, add the flour, yeast, extra virgin olive oil and water.

Mix on medium/low speed for about five (5) minutes.

Add the salt and continue mixing for about 10 minutes. Cover the dough with cling film and let it rise at room temperature for about two (2) hours.

Portion the dough of the desired size and flatten with a rolling pin on a baking tray.

Add the tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, and bake for about 10 minutes in a preheated oven at 220’C.

Once ready, garnish with the fresh rucola, bresaola and gorgonzola cheese.

ABOUT

THIS DISH

Gorgonzola is a type of cheese that comes from un-skimmed cow’s milk, and it tends to be more firm and saltier. Gorgonzola is named after a village that was just outside of Milan once, although now really a town within the city.

This type of cheese dates back to the year 879 AD. The green and blue moulds developed unintentionally in the 11th century and back then, there were more green moulds than blue on the cheese.

During the ageing process of the cheese, metal rods are slotted in and pulled back out, which creates airways and allow the moulds to create weird veining patterns.

Gorgonzola is typically aged between three and four months. The cheese is often sold in a foil packaging. Today, Gorgonzola is considered one of the best in the world. The London Stock Exchange is nicknamed ‘Gorgonzola Hall’ due to the greenish marble used in its interior.

Chef Zaid Ben Kahla is the Pastry Chef of Cioccolatitaliani in Muscat. He moved to Oman in late 2018, after spending the last 3 years back in his home country, Tunisia. Initially trained as a Chef in Mediterranean cuisine, he quickly moved forward in his career training in different sections, up to being trained as a Barista, to acquire all the skills necessary to run a complete outlet. Once he was confident enough to consider himself a complete Chef, he moved to Saudi Arabia, where he worked as Head of the Pastry department for one of the major local groups, often serving the Royal family with his delicacies. Chef Zaid has a passion not only for desserts, but he loves experimenting new flavour combinations to make customers’ experience delightful. He loves to take inspiration from world famous classics and give them his own twist. A true leader, he runs the food development of Cioccolatitaliani in Oman, making sure that quality and freshness of the ingredients are always put first.