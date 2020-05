A Pakistan International Airlines plane flying from Lahore has crashed near Karachi Airport.

PIA spokesperson confirmed the crash and added that the A320 Airbus, PK 8303, was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi.

Video footage from Twitter showed that the aircraft came down near a residential area in Model Colony.

Model Colony is a residential neighborhood in Karachi located north-east of Jinnah International Airport.