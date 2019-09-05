Photo-gallery: Hurricane Dorian regains strength to crawl up U.S. coast
NASSAU, Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian left stretches of the Bahamas looking as if they had been carpet-bombed and was regaining strength as it crawled up the U.S. Atlantic coast, possibly making landfall later on Thursday in South Carolina.
The United Nations said 70,000 people in the Bahamas needed immediate humanitarian relief after the most damaging storm ever to hit the island nation.
Aerial video of the worst-hit Abaco Islands in northern Bahamas showed widespread devastation, with the harbor, shops, workplaces, a hospital, and airport landing strips damaged or blown to pieces, all of which was frustrating rescue efforts.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.