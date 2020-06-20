Philippine Embassy to operate more flights

MUSCAT: The Philippine Embassy in the Sultanate of Oman has said it would operate more flights for the Filipino nationals who wish to be repatriated due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The first flight, 2843 carrying 300 Filipino nationals left Muscat International Airport at 8.45am on Saturday.

“We will continue to arrange more repatriation flights for those who wish to get home in the wake of the coronavirus, to Manila until the regular airport operations are reinstated,” an embassy spokesperson has said.

The repatriation flight was facilitated by the embassy with the support of the Filipino community in Oman to address the request for repatriation of the nationals affected by the pandemic particularly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who have lost their jobs because of the impact of Covid-19.

Those who have submitted requests for repatriation by way of the online portal and are not in the initial repatriation flight shall be included in subsequent repatriation flights.