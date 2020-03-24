Pharmacies to dispense medicines only through window

Muscat: The ministry of health has advised pharmacies to dispense medicine only through the duty window on their main door.

According to a circular issued by the ministry, the decision has been taken to avoid overcrowding at the pharmacies.

“Private pharmacies, especially in the shopping malls, should ensure that their staff maintains a safe distance from the customers”, the circular said.

The decision taken as part of the measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be in place till further order, adds the circular.

The Supreme Committee on Monday decided to close all shops inside and outside the commercial centers in the Sultanate, with the exception to clinics, pharmacies, food and consumer stores, optical stores, animal feed stores, shops selling fertilisers and pesticides, fuel stations and cooking gas providers.