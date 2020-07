Muscat: All pharmacies will be closed starting from Saturday July 25 to Saturday August 8 during the perion of movement ban which starts at 7pm till 6am.

Only one pharmacy will be on duty during the movement ban (7pm to 6am) in every wilaya in the Sultanate.

You could check the pharmacies on duty thru this link https://www.moh.gov.om/ar/pharmacies-on-duty