Petrofac wins flare gas recovery contract in Oman

UK-based international oilfield and petrochemical engineering services giant Petrofac has announced that it has secured a contract to support the development of a flared gas recovery project in the Sultanate.

It was one of three engineering contracts awarded to the company by clients in the Sultanate, as well as Libya.

“In Oman, Petrofac will support Flare to Value LLC (F2V) by producing a basic engineering package to recover gas that is currently flared at three onshore locations. Petrofac’s focus will be on the fast-track execution of constructible, operable and standardised solutions that maximise modularisation and minimise interruptions to ongoing operations,” said Petrofac.

Flared gas recovery and conversion to energy is a major initiative in the Sultanate driven by a desire to capture waste gas volumes that are typically before they are flared with the goal of generating electricity to power nearby oilfield operations. Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) is at the forefront of this initiative, as are a number of operators who are also motivated by a desire to reduce harmful gas emissions and resulting impacts to the environment.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director, Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said: “We are delighted to have secured these engineering contracts to support clients in our core markets in the Middle East and North Africa. These awards demonstrate how our high-end consultancy and front-end engineering expertise can support our clients in unlocking complex projects.”

