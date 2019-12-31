Petrofac secures $130 million in PDO contracts

The UK-based engineering giant Petrofac, has announced that it has secured a new contract and an award of an additional scope of work, with a combined value of about $130 million with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

The new contract is the latest in a series of awards clinched by Petrofac in Oman and the fourth to be secured under a 10-year Framework Agreement with Petroleum Development Oman signed in 2017 to provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for the Mabrouk North East Development Project in the country.

According to a statement issued by Petrofac, the 34-month project scope includes the development of 16 gas producing wells and export of the production to the Saih Rawl Central Processing Plant. The project will be integrated with the Mabrouk North East Line Pipe Procurement Project, which was awarded to Petrofac in June 2019. The full field development of Mabrouk North East field is planned to be executed in a phased approach.

Petrofac was also awarded with a scope of work to provide further services for PDO’s Yibal Khuff Project. This 20-month contract includes detailed Engineering, Procurement, and support for Construction and Commissioning of nine additional wells to improve overall plant production, and laying of gas pipeline from Yibal ‘A’ to the main processing facility.

Originally awarded to Petrofac in June 2015, the Yibal Khuff Project is already in an advanced phase of construction and pre-commissioning, and the delivery of additional wells is to be synchronised for overall readiness.

Elie Lahoud, Group Managing Director, Engineering & Construction said: “This latest project award under the long-term framework agreement with PDO for Mabrouk North East, and additional scope of work for the Yibal Khuff Project, both further underpin our significant track record and commitment to delivering value in Oman.

Our focus will remain on safe operations and maximising in-country value through the continued development of local workforce competence and strong supply chain partnerships.”

