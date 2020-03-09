Pension for employees of Indian School

Muscat, March 9 – The Board of Directors of the Indian Schools in Oman has announced the adoption of the National Pension System (NPS) of the Government of India for its employees. As per the new initiative, Indian Schools staff will come under the NPS of the Government of India, in association with Bank of Baroda.

The decision brought about by the Board of Directors of Indian Schools Oman will enhance the financial stability of its staff and facilitate the long-term welfare of employees, post-retirement in India. Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman, Indian Schools, and D Anand Kumar, Chief Executive, Bank of Baroda GCC Operations, signed an MoU in this regard on Wednesday in the presence of GS Bhavani Prasad, Finance Director of Indian School Board, Vipin Kumar Garg, Chief Executive, Bank of Baroda Oman Operations, and HVR Sudhakar, Chief Manager, Bank of Baroda’s Muttrah Branch.

Dr Saamuel said, “Our faculty, including teaching and non-teaching, are the pillars of our institution, driving our vision ahead. With this landmark decision, we reiterate our commitment to our resources, offering all our staff a competitive and attractive employment landscape. We believe this pension plan will boost morale among our staff and also offer them much-needed financial stability.”