PDO secures double win at ADIPEC 2020 Awards

Muscat: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has won two awards at this year’s prestigious Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) Awards, which recognise excellence across the global oil and gas industry.

The Company won the Social Contribution & Local Content Project of the Year for ‘Boosting In-Country Value (ICV) through Local Manufacturing’ and the best Oil and Gas Inclusion and Diversity Company of the Year for sharing ‘PDO’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Journey’.

PDO External Affairs and Value Creation Director Abdul-Amir bin Abdul-Hussein al Ajmi who accepted the ICV award on behalf of PDO at the virtual ADIPEC event along with other members of the management said: “It is a huge honour to accept this prestigious ADIPEC 2020 award on behalf of everyone at PDO.

“ICV is a core value in all we do and an integral part of our contracting and procurement process. It all started with our vision and commitment to create value for Oman and all our stakeholders.”

PDO has worked to boost manufacturing as part of Oman’s economic diversification efforts and has expanded its efforts by collaborating with the government to enhance ICV in other sectors beyond oil and gas. To date, 57 manufacturing opportunities have been realised, and the number is still growing. Its latest contribution was in combatting COVID-19 by introducing local manufacturing of hand sanitisers and facemasks.

Al Ajmi added: “I would like to thank the PDO team and our contractors for all their efforts in building and delivering ICV opportunities that will help secure long-term sustainable commercial and social benefits for the Sultanate.”

At PDO, D&I is recognised as a business imperative and has been championed for many years. To support this focus, the comprehensive programme has broadened to include broader aspects in culture, behaviour and inclusive leadership which are key enablers as the Company continues building momentum in its D&I journey.

PDO People Development Director Faiza Rahmatullah, who accepted the D&I award on behalf of the Company, said: “It is a proud moment for us to receive this award as it reflects the importance PDO has placed on D&I in supporting our staff as well as generating business benefits. We have a long and proud D&I record, and are moving the programme to a new level that will position us as a regional leader in this key area”.

As part of its D&I programme, the Company has invested in female-friendly infrastructure and provision in Interior locations to provide women equal work opportunities. With no gender-pay gap, a continuous and reflective approach to PDO D&I policies, and a 50:50 ratio gender ratio for entry-level engineers, PDO is on its way to achieve its ambitious gender balance aspirations.

PDO is also working to leverage the current remote working environment to embed a culture of feedback loops and learning. It is currently developing a series of online modular courses that bring D&I to life as part of its ‘culture and inclusion’ journey. –ONA