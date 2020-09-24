PCR test must for passengers coming to Oman

Muscat: Anyone who comes to the Sultanate will register in Tarassud+ application, said the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

Dr. Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance and Control, said that the procedures, in general, will be as follows:

Those who are coming for a period of more than seven days will be quarantined along with a hand bracelet. These procedures will be applied to all arrivals through the airport or land borders.

There will be a PCR examination for all travelers coming to the Sultanate through the airport and land borders. There will be also a new mechanism for those coming through the land borders.

“We have put in place a mechanism for people who have tested positive yet have finished the quarantine so that they can travel,” he said.