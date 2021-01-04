Patos International opens new HQ building

MUSCAT: Patos International Company for Technology and Trade, which specialises in firefighting and safety systems, inaugurated its new head office in Ghala Industrial Area, under the auspices of Malik bin Hilal al Yahmadi, Majlis Ash’shura Representative from Wilayat of Bausher.

Also present was Ahmed bin Hamad al Shukaili, CEO of the company.

In a statement, Al Shukaili said the company’s new headquarters building will help serve the expanding needs of the domestic market for security and safety systems and products.

“At Patos, we strive to keep pace with technological advancements in the field of firefighting and fire alarm systems, installation and certification of LPG lines, and other fire and safety activities,” he noted.

The chief guest toured the premises and was briefed about the range of equipment and safety systems distributed by Patos International to the local and overseas markets.

