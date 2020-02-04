Anuroop Athiparambath –

Omanis’ passion for sports was well conceived by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos who was himself a sports enthusiast and an adventure-loving person. Feeling the pulse of the people, His Majesty was very keen to develop the infrastructure and related facilities which the Sultanate badly required when he took to the throne.

Sultan Qaboos had to start work from the scratch to develop the platform for sports in the country.

The main hub of sports in Muscat, Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, was opened on October 19, 1985.

The opening of the first multi-purpose stadium complex gave wings to the ambitions of the Omani sportspersons.

Now, the Sultanate has seven full-fledged stadium complexes and a cricket stadium.

Under the guidance of HM Sultan Qaboos, Ministry of Sports Affairs has instituted several programmes to develop the grass-root level of Oman sports.

Various talent-hunt programmes are also in place for the upcoming players in variety of sports.

FOCUS ON YOUTH

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had donated the first trophy for HM Cup hockey in 1971 and it has now become a top event in Oman recognised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

Sultan Qaboos had always encouraged the organisation of sports activities for young people and believed it as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.

Years 1983 and 1993 were declared ‘Years of the Youth’ by HM Sultan Qaboos who had set up a trophy named His Majesty’s Cup for Youth along with a generous grant.

In 1989, the responsibility for youth affairs was transferred from Ministry of Education to Higher Council of Youth which initiated a master plan for construction of Sports and Youth Centres across the Sultanate.

In 1990, all sports and youth activities were placed under the autonomous body — the General Organisation for Youth, Sports and Cultural Activities (Goysca) which had its headquarters in Ruwi. The Goysca was responsible for 50 clubs that operated in Oman.

His Majesty gave boost to women’s sports as the Goysca established a wing for women’s sports in 1994 with events in volleyball, basketball, squash, tennis and table tennis.

HM always encouraged the young people to take part in horse and camel racing — the traditional sports of the country.

UNESCO HONOUR

The Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex (SQSC), presented to the nation by HM on the occasion of 15th National Day, had the rare distinction of getting Unesco award as a model for excellence of sports facilities in Asia in 1995.

The Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex includes a full athletic track and field facilities in addition to football and field hockey grounds. The running track is eight-lane 400 metre and is complete with long jump, pole vault and javelin runways. It can accommodate events from 100 metres to marathon, hurdles and steeplechase and has facilities for high jump, discus and hammer throw.

In 1989, an international standard astroturf hockey pitch was installed.

The second major sports facility within the SQSC is the Sports Centre. This building contains full facilities for indoor sports activities and swimming and diving pools in an external environment.

Also part of the complex is a Sports Medicine Centre, the first of its kind in Oman with an area of 1,200 square metres. It provided treatment for sports injuries as well as medical advice. It is equipped with a modern physical fitness centre.

GOLDEN MOMENT

Sultan Qaboos inspired the country’s athletes and a golden moment was the occasion when Mohammed Amour al Malki won the gold in Asian Games 400 metres in 1990 Beijing Asian Games.

Al Malki’s achievement was a crowning moment in HM’s initiatives to boost the sports infrastructure and administrative structure.

It was in 1982 through a Royal Order that the Oman Olympic Committee was set up and Oman’s international participation in Olympic sports started.

Ministry of Sports’ Annual Awards ceremony for sportspersons has already established its brand as the podium for all local sports stars. Also, annual summer camps in all sports by the ministry were the latest addition to the Oman’s grassroot level push in sports.