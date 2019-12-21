Passengers using airports in Oman reach 14.8 million

Muscat: The total number of passengers traveling through airports in the Sultanate (Muscat International, Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm) until the end of October 2019 reached 14.80 million.

Meanwhile, the number of flights landing and departing from Muscat International, Salalah, and Sohar Airports by the end of October 2019 reached 95,237 flights, according to the latest reported preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport rose by 5.4 percent to 13.38 million passengers at the end of October 2019, over the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the total number of flights at Muscat International Airport fell 0.9 percent to 98,144 flights at the end of October 2019, from 99,035 flights for the same period of 2018.

The number of international flights at Muscat International Airport was 89,365 flights during the 10-month period of 2019, which is the same for the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport rose by 6.3 percent at the end of October 2019, reaching 12.43 million passengers. This included 6.19 million passenger arrivals, 6.22 million passenger departures, and 22,291 passenger transits.

Meanwhile, domestic flights at Muscat International Airport fell by 9.2 percent to 8,779 flights at the end of October 2019, against 9,667 flights for the same period of 2018. The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 9.1 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively.

The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 5.1 percent to 944,874 passengers in October 2019, against 995,485 passengers for the same period of the previous year. This included 469,155 passenger arrivals and 475,719 passenger departures, the NCSI report showed.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the total number of passengers at the Salalah Airport fell by 2.1% to 1.15 million passengers at the end of October 2019 compared to 1.17 passengers for the same period of 2018.

The number of flights at Salalah Airport fell by 4.3 percent to 9,998 flights compared to 10,443 flights at the end of October 2018.

The total number of international flights at the Salalah Airport surged by 13.7 percent to 4,120 flights till the end of October 2019, while the number of domestic flights fell by 13.8 percent to 5,878 flights at the end of October 2019. The total number of international passengers recorded a rise of 13.1% to reach 440,113 passengers, while the number of domestic passengers fell by 9.5 percent to 713,216 passengers.

However, there was a drop in the total number of passengers at Sohar Airport by 22.5 percent to 227,506 passengers for the period under study compared to 293,606 passengers for the same period of 2018. The total number of flights at Sohar Airport also fell by 20.8% to 1,870 flights at the end of October 2019 compared to 2,360 flights at the end of October 2018.

Duqm Airport saw a rise in the total number of passengers by 8.7 percent to 42,132 passengers at the end of October 2019 compared to 38,758 passengers for the same period of 2018. The total number of flights at Duqm Airport till the end of October 2019 reached 454, which is the drop by 11.5% compared to 513 flights in October 2018, the report showed.