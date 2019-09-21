Partnership set to build knowledge-based society

Muscat, Sept 21 – The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) have entered into a one-year partnership with Knowledge Oman to support and enhance the platforms operations of delivering free knowledge related sessions for the society. With this partnership, Knowledge Oman aims to deliver more sessions that builds the necessary personal and professional skills of the society so as to promote talents from the various sectors of the industry. “We have been very impressed on the kind of sessions that Knowledge Oman has been conducting over the past years for the benefit of the society.

It is indeed our pleasure to offer support for its noble mission and cause that helps promote valuable lessons and education in the country,” said Hamed Mohammed al Abri, Director-General of Air Navigation of the Public Authority of Civil Aviation. As a kick-off to the partnership, PACA has agreed to be the host venue of a series of Knowledge seminars which will address key topics in the society. The partnership follows the successful and satisfactory hosting of previous events delivered since 2008.

“We are optimistic that a strong impact will be made with the combined top of the class facilities of PACA and the knowledge-based vision we have at Knowledge Oman. We believe that this partnership will prove to be of great benefit to the society at large with the noblest intentions of spreading knowledge to move Oman towards a knowledge based society” said Khalfan al Mahrazy, President of Knowledge Oman. Knowledge Oman will be working closely with its partners and supporters to announce new set of workshops, seminars, training and sessions free for the society in various disciplines starting in October. All the sessions will be open for registration for anyone living in Oman at www.knowledgeoman.com