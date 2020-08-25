Parks, mosques, barbershops still closed in Oman

Muscat: The Supreme Committee has not yet announced the opening of activities and places where a gathering of people or direct person to person contact cannot be ruled out.

Over the past three days, Oman has reported 740 new cases and 28 deaths of Covid-19.

Public parks, mosques, malls (children and elders still banned), dine-in at normal restaurants, barbershops and beauty parlors and public transport (buses) are still not allowed resume activities.

Another keenly-awaited decision is the opening of the aviation sector for the free movement of citizens and residents to and from the country.

Currently, residents stranded abroad, including in their home countries, are allowed to return only with a permit from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dhofar Governorate is still under lockdown. Entry and exit are subject to proper approval from competent authorities.

Economic incentives hold key to meet the challenges faced by landlords and tenants and all commercial activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) said recently,

It was recommended aa workshop attended by associations and institutions related to the real estate sector, including those from Majlis A’ Shura Council, Muscat Municipality, the Oman Real Estate Association, members of the two committees in the Chamber, and business owners.

The meeting reviewed the challenges facing business owners and ways to support them by reducing their burden in terms of rents.

It touched upon the need to distinguish the issues faced landlords from the difficulties faced between tenants, in addition to the incentives provided to both groups.