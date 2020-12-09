ParkInn’s Avocado Mango Shrimp Salad

GO FOR SALAD

Chef Ajay is known for his ability to re-imagine many of our favourite dishes. In today’s Cook Like A Chef, he wanted to focus on something healthy that is easy to prepare.

Salads are becoming the go-to dish for people who are on diet or are conscious about gaining weight.

Mixing fruits like avocado and mango to shrimp is not only an appetizing idea it sure will also capture the interest of your family including the kids.

INGREDIENTS:



150 gms Cleaned Shrimp

1 tbsp Olive Oil

Kosher Salt

Freshly Ground Black pepper

1 cup Mixed Lettuce

1/2 Avocado peeled and slice

1/2 Mango Peeled and slice

Cucumber ribbons

4-5 pcs Cherry Tomatoes cut 1/2

2 Pcs Strawberry Optional

Dressing Ingredients

1 small shallot finnaly chopped

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp Fresh lemon juice

3 tbsp fresh orange juice

½ teaspoon lemon zest

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Instruction

Combine all ingredients in a small jar, season dressing to taste with salt and pepper. Shake to blend.

PREPARATION METHOD

Mix Season the shrimps with salt, ground black pepper.

Add olive oil & grill.

Mix with all other ingredients, toss with dressing and serve.

ABOUT THE CHEF

Chef Ajay Dhoundiyal

Executive Chef

In-Charge of F&B & Kitchen

Park Inn by Radisson Muscat

Executive Chef Ajay Dhoundiyal leads the culinary team of Park Inn by Radisson Muscat Hotel since September of 2012 and currently in-charge of F&B department. With over 2-decade experience in the culinary industry, Chef Ajay operates seamlessly to winch the dining experience of the hotel guests.

He has over 20 years of experience in the culinary industry. His career has taken him across various hotel brands like Hyatt, Kempinski, Starwood, and Radisson hotel groups. As the Executive Chef of the hotel, he leads the culinary team, preparing and managing the operations of the hotel’s dining outlets and banquets. He specializes in international cuisine and strives to create interesting banquet .