ParkInn’s Avocado Mango Shrimp Salad
GO FOR SALAD
Chef Ajay is known for his ability to re-imagine many of our favourite dishes. In today’s Cook Like A Chef, he wanted to focus on something healthy that is easy to prepare.
Salads are becoming the go-to dish for people who are on diet or are conscious about gaining weight.
Mixing fruits like avocado and mango to shrimp is not only an appetizing idea it sure will also capture the interest of your family including the kids.
INGREDIENTS:
150 gms Cleaned Shrimp
1 tbsp Olive Oil
Kosher Salt
Freshly Ground Black pepper
1 cup Mixed Lettuce
1/2 Avocado peeled and slice
1/2 Mango Peeled and slice
Cucumber ribbons
4-5 pcs Cherry Tomatoes cut 1/2
2 Pcs Strawberry Optional
Dressing Ingredients
1 small shallot finnaly chopped
¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp Fresh lemon juice
3 tbsp fresh orange juice
½ teaspoon lemon zest
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
Instruction
Combine all ingredients in a small jar, season dressing to taste with salt and pepper. Shake to blend.
PREPARATION METHOD
Mix Season the shrimps with salt, ground black pepper.
Add olive oil & grill.
Mix with all other ingredients, toss with dressing and serve.
ABOUT THE CHEF
Chef Ajay Dhoundiyal
Executive Chef
In-Charge of F&B & Kitchen
Park Inn by Radisson Muscat
Executive Chef Ajay Dhoundiyal leads the culinary team of Park Inn by Radisson Muscat Hotel since September of 2012 and currently in-charge of F&B department. With over 2-decade experience in the culinary industry, Chef Ajay operates seamlessly to winch the dining experience of the hotel guests.
He has over 20 years of experience in the culinary industry. His career has taken him across various hotel brands like Hyatt, Kempinski, Starwood, and Radisson hotel groups. As the Executive Chef of the hotel, he leads the culinary team, preparing and managing the operations of the hotel’s dining outlets and banquets. He specializes in international cuisine and strives to create interesting banquet .