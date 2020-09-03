Pan-seared salmon with char-grilled pineapple salsa
1 tbsp Olive Oil
Kosher Salt
Freshly Ground Black pepperSide dish:
Charred pineapple salsa, charred onion, Char-grilled pineapple slicesPineapple Salsa Ingredients
1 cup char-grilled pineapple
1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
1/4 cup chopped red Onion
2 tbsp chopped coriander
1 tbsp jalapeno pepper chopped (Remove Seeds)
1tbsp lime juice
Salt to tasteMix all ingredients in a bowl, adjust seasoning if required.
PREPARATION AND COOKING INSTRUCTIONS
Pat Dry salmon fillet, Season the salmon with salt and ground black pepper.
Heat the oil in a nonstick pan, cook the salmon without moving, skin side down, golden and crisp.
Flip the salmon fillet carefully and reduce the heat, cook for another side 3.4 minutes.
Remove fillet from the pan, once it’s cooked.
Place 2 -3 slice char-grilled pineapple on the plate, along with grilled salmon served with pineapple salsa.
ABOUT THE CHEF
CHEF Ajay Dhoundiyal
Executive Chef
In-Charge of F&B & Kitchen
Park Inn by Radisson Muscat
Executive Chef Ajay Dhoundiyal leads the culinary team of Park Inn by Radisson Muscat Hotel since September of 2012 and currently in-charge of F&B department. With over 2-decade experience in the culinary industry, Chef Ajay operates seamlessly to winch the dining experience of the hotel guests.
He has over 20 years of experience in the culinary industry. His career has taken him across various hotel brands like Hyatt, Kempinski, Starwood, and Radisson hotel groups. As the Executive Chef of the hotel, he leads the culinary team, preparing and managing the operations of the hotel’s dining outlets and banquets. He specializes in international cuisine and strives to create interesting banquet menus.
Most of the restaurants and hotels in the country are now open but they are operating under strict guidelines enforced by the relevant ministries. There is a ‘new normal’ to the dining experience and this includes temperature check as well as proper social distancing by limiting restaurant capacities to 50 per cent and with restriction of only four people per table.
For those who are still uncomfortable dining out and exposing their families to possible infections, we are bringing back ‘Cook Like A Chef’ where we ask reputable and unique chefs to share easy-to-do recipes at home.
The food at home doesn’t have to be stale and repetitive. Curated twice a week from our numerous contributors coming from luxury hotels to international chains and local food champions, we hope you will enjoy these selections and let us know on Instagram and Twitter via our handle @OmanObserver of what you’d like to see next featured in our series.