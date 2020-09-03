Pan-seared salmon with char-grilled pineapple salsa

If you don’t know how to cook fish, then it can be a total nightmare to deal with. Salmon is one of them. If you don’t know how to manage it properly, it can easily stick to a pan and you will have a mess before you. Salmon is rich in protein and can be a great source for Vitamin A, multiple B-vitamins and even Vitamin D. It is also packed with minerals like magnesium, potassium, zinc and selenium. When preparing this dish, avoid the most common mistake a lot of newbies in the kitchen make and that is taking off the skin. Not only is this part tasty but it provides a safety layer when you are cooking this fish.

INGREDIENTS:



1 tbsp Olive Oil

Kosher Salt

Freshly Ground Black pepperSide dish:

Charred pineapple salsa, charred onion, Char-grilled pineapple slicesPineapple Salsa Ingredients

1 cup char-grilled pineapple

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped red Onion

2 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp jalapeno pepper chopped (Remove Seeds)

1tbsp lime juice

PREPARATION AND COOKING INSTRUCTIONS Pat Dry salmon fillet, Season the salmon with salt and ground black pepper. Heat the oil in a nonstick pan, cook the salmon without moving, skin side down, golden and crisp. Flip the salmon fillet carefully and reduce the heat, cook for another side 3.4 minutes. Remove fillet from the pan, once it's cooked. Place 2 -3 slice char-grilled pineapple on the plate, along with grilled salmon served with pineapple salsa.

ABOUT THE CHEF

CHEF Ajay Dhoundiyal

Executive Chef

In-Charge of F&B & Kitchen

Park Inn by Radisson Muscat Executive Chef Ajay Dhoundiyal leads the culinary team of Park Inn by Radisson Muscat Hotel since September of 2012 and currently in-charge of F&B department. With over 2-decade experience in the culinary industry, Chef Ajay operates seamlessly to winch the dining experience of the hotel guests.

He has over 20 years of experience in the culinary industry. His career has taken him across various hotel brands like Hyatt, Kempinski, Starwood, and Radisson hotel groups. As the Executive Chef of the hotel, he leads the culinary team, preparing and managing the operations of the hotel’s dining outlets and banquets. He specializes in international cuisine and strives to create interesting banquet menus.

