Region World 

Palestinian killed amid West Bank knife attack

Oman Observer

The Israeli army said it killed a Palestinian who carried out an attempted knife attack in the Gush Etzion area of the occupied West Bank. “A knife attack was reported at the Gush Etzion junction, south of Bethlehem,” the army said in a statement. “The attacker was neutralised.” The attacker “is dead”, the army said, confirming that the military had killed the assailant. The military later said the incident took place at a bus station, where soldiers were providing security to Israelis, with the suspect “running” at the forces while brandishing a stick with three knives fastened to it.
— AFP

You May Also Like

Spain grieves after boy who fell down well found dead

Oman Observer Comments Off on Spain grieves after boy who fell down well found dead

Stop terrorising flight crews, Hong Kong protesters tell Cathay

Oman Observer Comments Off on Stop terrorising flight crews, Hong Kong protesters tell Cathay

Travellers aged 60 and above must avoid unessential travel: WHO

Oman Observer Comments Off on Travellers aged 60 and above must avoid unessential travel: WHO