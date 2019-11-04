Pakistani delegation views Oman’s PSFHI experience

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate-General of Quality Assurance Centre (DGQAC), received recently a health delegation comprising a number of hospital directors of the ministry of health in Pakistan along with members of World Health Organization’s (WHO) Office in Pakistan. The three-day visit aimed at identifying the Sultanate’s experience in implementing the WHO Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative (PSFHI).

The delegation was briefed on the practical basis, principles and mechanisms of implementing the PSFHI, as well as the assessment phases in a number of health institutions such as Khoula, Sohar, Star Care and Al Raffah hospitals. The delegation also met Dr Qamra bint Said al Saririah, DGQAC Director-General, along with a number of MoH senior officials and the WHO’s Office in the Sultanate to discuss the implementation of the PSFHI, as well as the Sultanate’s health system including the primary healthcare sector, hospitals management, health information system and the participation of health sector. — ONA

