Pakistan Social Club celebrates 73rd Independence Day

Muscat, August 25 – As part of the celebrations of Pakistan 73rd Independence Day, Pakistan Social Club organised a mega event “A Tribute to Emerging Mother Land” at Le Grande Hall, Al Falaj Hotel last week. An exceptional crowed more than 1,200 people comprising embassy officials, dignitaries attended the event. The event started the recitation of Holy Quran by Qari Mohammad Tamim and Zaeeem Akhtar, General Secretary of Pakistan Social Club Oman, welcomed the guests. A heartbreaking tableau was presented Pakistan School Muscat’s students.

The excellence and appreciation awards were given by Kiren Akbar, Head Of Chancery, Embassy of Pakistan, and the chief guest of the event, along with Mian Mohammad Munir Chairman of Pakistan Social Club.

The excellence award for meritorious services to Pakistani community in Sultanate of Oman were given to Ch Mohammad Ashraf, Nadeem Azeemi, Haji Mohammad Boota. The appreciation wards for supporting Pakistani Community were given to Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Riaz Mughal, Mohammad Iqbal, Fahmeed Din Awan, Mohammad Yasin Batti and Arshad Ali khan.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah, renowned scholar and inspirational speaker, appreciated the Pakistani Community and services of Pakistan Social Club in Oman. He also pointed out the talent of Pakistanis and potential growth of the country. He also highlighted the strong and weak sides of the country and explained how to improve it with positive behaviour. He said, “Pakistan is now on the right path of its growth and hopefully very soon it will become a developed country. The Pakistani in Oman can play a vital role in its development’’.

The guest of honour Dr Abid Suleehrie described about the current economy situation of country and highlighted efforts of the government for its growth.

Vice Chairman of Pakistan Social Club, Shabbir Ahmed Nadeem thanked the guests. In his address he informed the audience about the services and future programmes of the PSC. He also thanked the government of Oman for providing such opportunity to the Pakistani community.

