Pakistan nationals urged to register at embassy

Muscat: All Pakistan nationals residing in the Sultanate have been requested to register themselves at the embassy.

Details such as name of the person, father’s name, profession, passport number, email ID, resident card number, CNIC, complete residential address and contact number in Pakistan and Oman, contact numbers in case of emergency, company name and contact details, date of arrival in Oman should be sent to the email ID or WhatsApp number, the statement said.

Pakistan nationals send should their details to cwaparepmuscat@gmail.com or WhatsApp at 98577355.

Speaking to the Observer, Syedah Ramallah, Community Welfare Attache at Pakistan Embassy, said this is a routine practice as the mission seeks to update the database at regular intervals.

She added this exercise comes in the wake of a recent report from the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI) that the number of Pakistan expatriates in Oman has come down to 250,000 from 300,000.