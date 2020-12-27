Pain is real and so does hope

The world’s year-long battle with the coronavirus pandemic is going back and forth. Figures of the daily-infected cases and death rates are fluctuating up and down all over the world. Though, the vaccine of COVID-19 has already been developed, approved and it is being administered in many countries. This is a sign that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

In this respect, there is one question that comes to everyone’s mind right now; when will this pandemic actually end?! Is it sooner than we think? Will this vaccine take a longer way to fight and kill this virus? Regardless, people are optimistic to regain their spirits and get their life back to normalcy once again.

Though pandemics happened before, they eventually pass as they become more controlled, vaccines are developed and people are vaccinated. However, researchers look at the past pandemics to make reference predictions about when this pandemic might end. But, the previous pandemics have typically lasted between 12 and 36 months.

But this coronavirus probably does not seem to be dying soon, as a new strain has been found lately in the UK. It started spreading to other countries. It is predicted that this strain is up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus. Thus, it is sparking panic among people and sowing fears of further economic disruptions.

Despite the sign of hope that world had when the vaccine was unveiled, the new strain of the virus brought disappointments to all. With the vaccine is being distributed, people have been impatiently waiting to see the scenario panning out. They have been enthusiastically longing for the New Year’s celebrations. However, the virus unfortunately dances against the tune of people’s wish!

Some might think that the new strain is only found in certain parts of the world since the there are travel curbs. However, nothing shall be taken for granted; the world is just a small village. As the saying goes: “The pain of the little finger is felt by the whole body”.

The question that most people are having in mind is whether the discovered vaccine will be the right weapon to kill this new strain of the virus or not?! The short answer is no one can certainly know. It is impossible to say if and when the coronavirus will disappear because it is still a new virus.

Scientists say that the UK variant has 23 mutations in the genome of the virus; many are associated with alterations in a protein made by the virus. The biggest concern is the increase in the power of transmission, which makes a challenge when it comes to the race to distribute the vaccines. However, there is no evidence so far showing that the strain is more deadly.

All what we all sure about is that experts and researchers are leaving no stone unturned, striving to fight this global crisis and discover the mysterious secret behind it. Scientists are racing to discover how infectious the virus strain is and if vaccines can beat it.

The whole world is being extra cautious over the new coronavirus strain. Hopefully it does not go viral and things get out of control. Hence, we, as individuals, should continue to adhere to precautionary measures until the mystery of this virus is discovered.

On the other hand, we should stay positive as this could be the last batch of Covid-19 virus. Let us all positively look forward for the New Year, learn the lessons from 2020 and mark a new beginning. The belief that we should all have is that pain is real and so does hope and pain will leave once it has finished teaching us.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com