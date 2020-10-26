Business Local Main 

Pacts worth RO 183m signed for North-South grid interconnection

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), member of Nama Group, signed on Monday a number of agreements for the implementation of the first phase of the ‘Rabt’ project – a landmark initiative to connect the National Grid in the north with the electricity transmission network of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and the networks of the Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer) in Al Wusta Governorate, and that of the Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Wilayat of Duqm. Total investment in this phase is RO 183 million.

The agreements were signed by Eng Masoud bin Salam al Riyami, Acting Chief Executive of OETC in the presence of Eng Omar bin Khalfan al Wahaibi Chief Executive of Nama Group, at OETC headquarters. Also present were representatives of contractors specialising in the construction of electricity transmission networks.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8422 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman observes World Hand Hygiene Day

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Oman observes World Hand Hygiene Day

Orpic marks women’s day

Oman Observer Comments Off on Orpic marks women’s day

Harnessing blockchain for a robust energy infrastructure

Oman Observer Comments Off on Harnessing blockchain for a robust energy infrastructure