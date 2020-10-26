Pacts worth RO 183m signed for North-South grid interconnection

Muscat: Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), member of Nama Group, signed on Monday a number of agreements for the implementation of the first phase of the ‘Rabt’ project – a landmark initiative to connect the National Grid in the north with the electricity transmission network of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and the networks of the Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer) in Al Wusta Governorate, and that of the Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Wilayat of Duqm. Total investment in this phase is RO 183 million.

The agreements were signed by Eng Masoud bin Salam al Riyami, Acting Chief Executive of OETC in the presence of Eng Omar bin Khalfan al Wahaibi Chief Executive of Nama Group, at OETC headquarters. Also present were representatives of contractors specialising in the construction of electricity transmission networks.