Pact to build showroom for craft-training unit

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education signed an agreement with the Petroleum Development Oman to finance the construction of a hall and a showroom for products of the craft-training unit at the Omar bin Al Khattab Institute for the Blind. Dr Abdullah Ambusaidi, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, signed the agreement with Mohammed al Gharibi, Director of Foreign Affairs and Communications at PDO. The agreement comes within the framework of the fruitful partnership between the Ministry of Education and private sector institutions to develop and improve the services provided to children with disabilities. It also supports the principle of “inclusive education and equal opportunities” for persons with disabilities, and to enhance efforts aimed at supporting the skills and competencies of students with disabilities and qualifying them for the labour market in proportion to their abilities and capabilities and providing them with the opportunity to participate and support their desires for future life.