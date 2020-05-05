Pact signed to develop Oman’s ICT ecosystem

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding with leading telecom solutions provider Huawei to launch a new collaborative effort to develop Oman’s digital society and ICT ecosystem. The MoU was signed by Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of MTC and Chen Bing, CEO of Huawei Oman.

This MoU represents a long-term cooperation programme between MTC and Huawei Oman to develop the ICT sector in the sultanate. The MoU will see the two entities work together to foster knowledge transfer, develop Oman’s ICT talent, and establish new digital processes that will streamline the Sultanate’s communications, amongst other benefits.

Dr Al Ruzaiqi, CEO of MTC, said: “We are pleased to tie up with Huawei today to empower the Omani talents and innovators in ICT field. Through this MoU with Huawei, we will use technology to enhance government services, enable businesses to thrive, and build ICT talent and knowledge throughout the Sultanate.”

He further added: “One of the key component of this partnership is the cooperation to launch and promote the apps developed by the trainees at Center for Mobile Apps Development through Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) as well as adopting the immerging 4IR technologies to create digital solutions directed towards different life aspects.”

Chen Bing, CEO of Huawei Oman, said: “It is an honour to have the opportunity to expand our relationship with the Ministry of Technology and Communication. By working closely with the Ministry we aim to contribute to Oman’s digital evolution, not only by providing world-class technologies that will enable digital transformation and support Oman 2040 National Vision, but by building the human expertise who will be the future leaders of the Sultanate’s technological development for many years to come.”

MTC and Huawei will jointly make efforts to foster ICT Omani talents and capabilities through internship program, campus recruitment, ICT training and certification. MTC and Huawei will also cooperate in innovation and development for Digital Government Transformation with introducing AI, Cloud and 5G technology solutions.

Furthermore, MTC and Huawei will organize events, competitions and workshops on modern digital technologies accompanying the Fourth Industrial Revolution to further elevate the technical skills and competencies of Omani talents. In order to share latest ICT trends and advancement , Huawei will support MTC in planning for workshops, sessions, technical forums, highlighting Cloud, AI, IPV6 and 5G technologies.

