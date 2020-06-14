Pact signed to develop Daba Fishing Port

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries on Sunday signed an agreement for a project to develop Daba Fishing Portin the Governorate of Musandam. The agreement, inked with Al Sarouj Constructions Company, cost RO40 million.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (In-charge of the Ministry’s Tasks) and Karim Samaan Shukri, CEO of Al Sarouj Constructions.

The project includes the addition of facilities to serve the sectors of fisheries, tourism, trade and Royal Oman Police, in addition to other service facilities.

A 2,000-metre-long breakwater will be set up, along with a 10-metre-deep quay. The two breakwaters (existing and new) will be supplied with navigation lights at the entrance.

The main works include an asphalt road, a road link to the port, electricity and lighting works, a water network, rainwater drainage and investment-guided land mapping.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The project also includes several facilities to serve fishermen: A 60-metre stationary berth for fishing boats, a 190-metre beach for anchoring small boats and two 70-metre floating berth. This is in addition to the erection of a boat chute, the dedication of a 5,000-sq-metre yard to serve the hotel, restaurants and travel and tourism offices, a 570-metre mooring and floating anchors having a total length of 200 metres.

Facilities serving the trade and transport sector include the allocation of a 150-metre-long stationary berth and the grading of open spaces totaling 4,700 square metres to serve adjoining buildings and business installations.

Daba Fishing Port’s development project comes within the government’s economic diversification plan, which aims to prepare Omani fishing jetties to become attractive investment destinations and keep up with the Ministry’s program to maximize benefits from fisheries resources.

The plan seeks to develop fishing fleets, encourage Omani fishermen to utilize the facilities, besides increasing direct and indirect revenues to bolster the state’s revenues by augmenting the contribution of the fisheries sector to the GDP. –ONA