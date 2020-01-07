Pact signed for logistics project in Port of Duqm

MUSCAT, JAN 7 – The UAE-based Tristar Group has signed a deal for the lease of more than 11,000 square metres of land for a logistics project in the Port of Duqm. Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar, signed the agreement with Reggy Vermeulen, CEO — Port of Duqm, at a recent ceremony.

As part of the agreement, Tristar will develop 3,048 square metres of covered warehouse capacity, 5,000 pallet positions and an open yard for future expansion. The logistics warehouse project will offer 3PL and 4PL services.

Tristar is a global integrated energy logistics business, head-quartered in Dubai, which offers end to end fuel logistics solutions to blue-chip clients including international and national oil companies and international NGOs. Its integrated energy logistics platform spans road and maritime transportation, specialised warehousing, fuel farms, commercial aviation refuelling and remote fuel supply operations.

Tristar established its presence in Muscat, Oman in 2002 and is now a key transporter for major international and local oil and gas companies. It operates across 20 countries within 3 continents and has a 21-year proven legacy of operational quality making it a partner of choice to its customers, with a track record of profitable growth.

Tristar has a new facility located in the Rusayl Industrial Estate Phase 2 with a total plot size of 15,000 square metres with an office building, a warehouse with a capacity of 1,000 pallet positions, a five-bay workshop with two inspection pits, and a washdown bay. It can store products outside and inside the warehouse.

It also offers port marine services at various ports and anchorage areas in Oman by transporting crew, supplying fresh water, stores, lube oil, and gas oil; and providing marine logistics.

Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar said: “The expansion of our presence in Oman to Duqm further strengthens our value proposition as we continue to serve the future requirements of our international oil and gas customers as well as major local companies, with the highest level of operational and international safety standards. We constantly seek to build partnerships through which we can expand our service offering to our customers across the GCC and beyond, and the Port of Duqm provides us with the perfect platform to do so.”

Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Port of Duqm added: “We are committed to offer continuous support to Tristar Group in setting up its facility in Duqm and aims to continue giving the best customer experience and value offerings to its clients globally and locally. By attracting such leading logistic service provider to our logistics area, we aim to confirm Port of Duqm’s position as the centre of excellence serving the oil and gas industry in the Sultanate of Oman and beyond.”

