Pact signed for creation of 600 jobs for Omanis

MUSCAT, DEC 3 – A partnership arrangement between Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and integrated oilfield services provider Gulf Energy SAOC (GES) will generate employment opportunities for around 600 Omanis across the latter’s product line services in both Oman and abroad.

The Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) detailing this initiative was signed on Thursday at a ceremony held under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

As part of its long-established In-Country Value programmeme and the continued creation of job opportunities for skilled Omanis, PDO has agreed with GES to employ 150 Omanis every year for the next four years in Wells Construction, Interventions and Industrial Services. This will help in localising these jobs and provide support in building Omani capabilities to reach their potential in both the local and international arenas.

The focus on both creating job opportunities nationally and internationally supports Oman Vision 2040 to shape “A dynamic labour market that is attractive to talent and responsive to demographic, economic, knowledge and technical changes”.

PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci, who signed the MOC with Gulf Energy SAOC, said: “Today’s collaboration with Gulf Energy SAOC introduces a paradigm shift in PDO’s partnership with its contracting community to create and sustain In-Country Value during these challenging times. Job creation for Omanis is very clearly a primary focus for ICV and its impact is not only witnessed by the country at large but by every single family of employed personnel who benefits from it.

“Expanding building Omani capabilities beyond the local labour market is a milestone in developing global citizens who are competitive in the international labour market. This is closely aligned with Oman vision 2040 and supports the internationalisation of the Sultanate’s capabilities abroad,” he added.

Vice President of GES in Oman Sultan al Ghafri, said: ‘’The signature of this MoC coincides with the 50th anniversary of the National Day of Oman and further demonstrates our commitment to develop the talented Omani workforce, not only in Oman but in the entire region.

Our duty is to give back to our country and provide training, development and employment opportunities to the younger generation, who will enhance our presence in the region.

“With the support of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman and PDO, we have managed to reach one of the highest levels of Omanisation in the country while maintaining a superior level of service quality and new technology-introduction as evident by our performance in the latest contracts. Now, with the longer-term contracts, we can ensure we continue to invest in new resources and human capital to serve our country and create economic value for the Sultanate.

“We are very proud to play a positive role in the economic development of Oman and the MENA region, a cornerstone of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. I would like to thank the Ministry of Energy & Minerals and PDO for their support of GES, the Omani National Champion, and we look forward to creating more social and economic value in the Sultanate for many years to come,” he added.

