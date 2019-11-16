Pact signed for $40m paper recycling project in Suhar

MUSCAT, NOV 16 – Suhar Industrial City, which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has signed an investment pact with Keryas Paper Industry. Keryas will be provided with land in phase 7 of Suhar Industrial City to establish a paper recycling project. The agreement was signed by Eng Abdullah bin Salim al Kaabi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, and Abdullah bin Omar al Hosni, CEO of Keryas Paper Industry.

The project is the largest of its kind in the Sultanate and will be built on an area of 58,000 sqm at a total cost of up to $40 million. With a production capacity of up to 600 tonnes per day, the project will use latest technologies that mitigate environmental impacts. The project’s construction works will commence in December 2019 and the pilot production is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2020 through one of the most advanced paper production lines in the region. The project aims to add value to the national economy through providing more than 200 direct job opportunities, in addition to indirect opportunities and training opportunities.

It will be the first kraft paper factory in Oman to enhance waste reduction strategy and support projects that contribute to reduction of environmental damage through recycling process. The project is expected to achieve economic and environmental benefits by utilising waste through recycling.

Besides, the project shall contribute to reducing the environmental damage, as the energy and water used in the recycling process is 70 per cent less than producing paper from trees.

