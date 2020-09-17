Main 

Pact inked to provide solvency report for investors in agriculture, fisheries fields

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources on Thursday signed a memorandum of cooperation with Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre (Mala’a) to provide financial, credit and solvency reports for investors in the field of agriculture, fisheries and water resources.

The agreement was signed on the Ministry’s side by Suleiman bin Mohammed al Salmi, Director-General of Planning, while the Mala’a was represented by Adil bin Khalifa al Saadi, Director-General of the Centre.

Mala’a provides database at the national level with a view to assisting its affiliate members or beneficiaries to avail its services in assessing their creditworthiness vis-à-vis their clients and, thereby help cut risks, improve the quality of loans and enhance financial wholeness. –ONA

