National Museum to display manuscript of Ahmed bin Majid

Muscat: The National Museum represented Jamal bin Hassan al Mosawi, Director-General, signed an agreement with the Institute of Oriental Manuscripts of the Russian Academy of Sciences, represented by Professor Dr Irina Popova.

The agreement was signed to loan the original manuscript of the Omani navigator Ahmed bin Majid al Saadi, which was written in his handwriting for display at the National Museum.

The manuscript entitled ” Kitāb Al-Fawāʼid fī Uṣūl ʻIlm Al-Baḥr Wa – AL Qawāʼid”, has been preserved in St Petersburg since the beginning of the 19th century and as it registered as a national heritage of the Russian Federation.

The manuscript will be on display from October 2020 at the Maritime History Gallery of the National Museum of Oman.