Pact inked to implement 2nd Stage of Artificial Coral Reef in Sur

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Haejoo Engineering and Construction Company (HAEJOO) to award the second stage of the artificial coral reef project in the Wilayat of Sur.

The agreement includes designing, manufacturing and unloading artificial reef modules in the Wilayat of Sur, as well as following up the results of their deployment in the marine environment, at a total cost of RO 90,000. The project is funded by the Oman-India Fertiliser Company.

The agreement was signed by Eng Yaqoub Khalfan al Busaidi, MoAFWR Undersecretary for Fisheries and Ryan Paik, HAEJOO General Manager.

The project is part of the strategic plans to develop the fisheries sector. The ministry aims to enhance fish stocks and biological diversity in the Sultanate’s waters in a manner that ensures the sustainability and prosperity of natural fisheries.

The project will be monitored by surveying and diving operations to ensure that modules are fit and free from breakage or damage. –ONA